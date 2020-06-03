Gas tanker turns turtle in Udhapmpur, residents evacuated

Srinagar: A HPCL gas tanker turned turtle near Charawa village in Majalta Udhampur in Jammu province.

An official said that the tanker fell from a culvert around 10-15 feet down.

However, no gas leakage has occurred in the tanker so far, offcials said.

Meanwhile, rescue teams from HPCL have reached the spot besides magistrates, Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and SDRF teams.

Officials said that residents living in houses around the spot have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

