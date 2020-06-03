Covid patient brought back soon after escaping from hospital

Kupwara: A Covid-19 patient escaped from hospital in Kupwara on Tuesday morning, but was caught within minutes and brought back before he could enter his home.

Official sources in the health department said that a 55-year-old man, a labourer by profession, was placed under quarantine on May 16. On May 29 he tested positive for novel coronavirus and then he was shifted to the Covid hospital set up at Putushahi area of Kupwara. On Tuesday morning he was found missing from his bed. As a hue and cry was raised in the hospital, the security staff swung into action. The man was quickly traced and brought back before he could reach his home.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara Dr Kounsar told Kashmir Reader that at about 11pm on Monday night when doctors visited the ward, the patient was present. However, in the morning when doctors visited again, the patient was missing. Dr Kounsar said that the man was traced within minutes and brought back to hospital.

She further said that the man had purchased some vegetables from a shop and travelled in a Sumo vehicle. “We have put the vegetable seller in quarantine and we are searching for the Sumo vehicle. Further investigation is on,” Dr Kounsar said.

