26 pregnant women, 5 BSF personnel, 44 travellers among 139 new cases

Srinagar: An 86-year-old man who died on May 29 in Pattan, Baramulla, while on the way to the local health center, was found to be a patient of Covid-19 when his samples tested positive of novel coronavirus on Wednesday. With his death added to the tally of Covid-19 victims in Jammu and Kashmir, the death toll reached 34.

According to officials, the elderly man lived in Hamray village in Pattan. He died on way to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Pattan after his condition deteriorated at home.

“We took the swab samples from his body as we suspected him of having coronavirus infection. He was buried as per the Covid-19 protocol,” said a doctor.

On Wednesday, the report of his test samples came as positive from CD Hospital. “We hve informed the district administration about it,” the doctor said.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded another major jump in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after 139 patients tested positive for the new virus. The total number of coronavirus cases has now risen to 2,857 in the region.

Among the new Coronavirus patients, 109 were tested positive in Kashmir while 30 cases were detected in Jammu division, officials said.

They said 26 among the new Covid-19 patients are expecting mothers while 44 are recent travellers.

Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan said that 66 new cases were detected today at CD Hospital including 26 pregnant women, five BSF personnel, a health worker and a security guard at a Covid health centre.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 15 persons tested positive for coronavirus at the premier institute on Wednesday out of 1,048 samples tested.

“Ten of the new Covid-19 cases belong to different areas of Srinagar district while three are from Budgam,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print