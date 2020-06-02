Two militants killed in Tral encounter

Srinagar: The encounter between militants and government forces, which broke out in south Kashmir’s Tral this morning has ended with the killing of two militants, police said.

Police tweeted on Tuesday that incriminating material including arms and ammunition had been recovered from the killed militants in the encounter, which broke out in Saimoh area of Tral in Pulwama.

Earlier in the day, police had confirmed killing of one militant while another was still trapped at that time.

