Top doctor at CD Hospital tests Covid positive

Srinagar: A top pulmonologist working at Chest Diseases Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, officials said.
They said the swab samples of the senior doctor were taken on Monday which came positive late last night.
Dr Saleem Khan, Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar and associated hospitals confirmed the development and said the pulmonologist had been put in the isolation ward of CD hospital and is doing fine.
