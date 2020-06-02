Summer vacation of HC, District, Subordinate Courts cancelled

JAMMU: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, in view of prevailing circumstances arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse impact on functioning of Judicial entities, has cancelled its ensuing summer vacation, scheduled to be commenced from 8th June, 2020. Besides, the routine fifteen day summer vacation in District and Subordinate Courts located in summer zone of Jammu division shall not be observed this year.

The order, issued in this regard by the J&K High Court, stated that the summer vacation shown in the High Court calendar for the year 2020 from 8th to 26th June, 2020 (both days inclusive), shall be the working days in the High Court except the gazetted holiday on 18th June, 2020 and Saturday 13th and 27th June, 2020.

“Considering the severe hardships faced by the litigants in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh due to the impeded functioning of the Courts on account of lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it would be highly inappropriate and un-justified to proceed with the ensuing summer vacation in the High Court of J&K and Subordinate Courts in Jammu division.” the order explained further.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print