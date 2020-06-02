‘One Nation One Ration Card’ to cover all states by March 31

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modis flagship ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme has been implemented across 20 states so far with the Central government targeting the entire country by March 31 next year.

Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday said that after Odisha, Sikkim and Mizoram joining the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme, 20 states are now linked to IMPDS (Integrated Management of Public Distribution System).

The Union minister tweeted, “As I earlier announced, three more states — Odisha, Sikkim and Mizoram — have been added to the government’s ambitious ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme today. With this 20 states have joined the IMPDS scheme.”

In another tweet, Paswan said, “‘One Nation One Ration Card’ Scheme is to be implemented across the country by March 31, 2021. In this regard, necessary steps are being taken to connect Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Manipur by August 1, 2020.”

After the implementation of the scheme across the country by March 31, 2021, any beneficiary of the Public Distribution System (PDS) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) can avail of ration anywhere in the country.

Under the NFSA, nearly 81 crore people in the country are provided foodgrains at a cheaper rate.

They are provided wheat at Rs 2 a kg and rice at Rs 3 a kg. In the ongoing corona pandemic, the Central government gives five kg rice or wheat and one kg pulses per month free to every PDS beneficiary. This will continue for three months since its inception in April under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Besides, the Central government is also giving five kg foodgrains and one kg grams free for two months to the migrant labourers who are not beneficiaries of any other grain distribution scheme. PTI

