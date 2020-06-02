J&K govt intends to reopen schools from mid-June

Srinagar: Amid a steep spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the government “intends” to reopen schools in mid-June.

The order comes after government of India’s announcing that decision about reopening educational institutions will be taken in July in consultations with stakeholders and following standard operating procedure.

An order issued by J&K Director Finance, School Education Department said that the government “intends to reopen schools in mid of June”.

The department has asked schools to provide a pair of reusable masks and a pair of hand gloves to each student.

It has also asked the institutions to keep available one litre “bulk hand sanitizer” and 1200 ml liquid soap with dispenser at the entrance of schools.

Director School Education Kashmir, Dr Mohammad Younis said that the department had not yet finalised to open the institutions from mid-June but that they were preparing to make the institutions ready for reopening amid the prevailing pandemic.

