Govt to penalise travellers for violating Covid protocol

JAMMU: The government has appealed all the people travelling by road, rail and air to strictly observe the necessary preventive protocols for containing the spread of COVID 19 pandemic.

“Violation of the instructions will attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act-2005 and other provisions of law,” a communiqué issued here by the government said on Monday..

All passengers/returnees coming from outside to the UT of J&K, whether by road, rail or air will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 test following which they will be under administrative quarantine for 14 days.

“If the test result is negative, they will be released for Home Quarantine and if the test result comes positive, they will be sent to a COVID hospital for recovery and treatment,” it said.

However certain categories of incoming passengers are exempted from mandatory administrative quarantine of 14 days. They would be sampled on arrival for RTPCR testing and sent to home quarantine for 14 days. If the test results are positive, they will be brought to a COVID hospital for recovery and treatment, it added.

Those exempted categories include pregnant women in last trimester with Doctor’s certificate of pregnancy, Cancer patients on chemotherapy, chronically ill patients discharged from a hospital after a surgical procedure, dialysis patients with Doctor’s certificate of being on dialysis, mothers with infants below 1 year, children below the age of 10 years travelling alone without a family member, Government of India personnel on bonafide government duty and passengers travelling with an RTPCR test negative certificate from an ICMR approved laboratory/testing facility, not older than two days(48 hours) before the arrival date.

“Armed Forces and CAPF personnel returning to join their duties in the UT are also exempted from testing and are sent to their respective battalions/units after their arrival,” it said.

Travellers from a Red district to an Orange district within Jammu and Kashmir will also have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 test following which they will be under administrative quarantine, for 14 days. “If tested negative, they will go to home quarantine and if tested positive, sent to a COVID hospital for recovery and treatment,” it said.

