Drug peddler held in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 2 A suspected interstate drug peddler was arrested along with 275 kg of poppy straw on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near here, police said on Tuesday.

A police team led by Nagrota sub-divisional police officer Mohan Sharma stopped a Punjab-bound truck for checking at Jhajjar Kotli on Monday night, an official said.

The driver of the truck, Kuldeep Singh, jumped out of the vehicle and tried to flee, but he was apprehended, the officials said.

A search of his vehicle led to the recovery of 275 kg of poppy straw, which was concealed in a special cavity inside the truck, the official said.

He said the accused, who turned out to be an interstate drug peddler, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and an investigation was on.

