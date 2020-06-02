DC Bandipora reviews online, e-learning activities

BANDIPORA: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Ravinder Kumar, Monday, reviewed the progress of online and e-learning programme started by the Education Department amid lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner accompanied by Joint Director planning Imtiyaz Ahmad visited the Chief Education Office and inspected the make shift studio functioning in the office where from the teachers deliver lectures and are transmitting live on local cable network and social media channels.

CEO Bandipora Javid Iqbal while briefing the Deputy Commissioner said that specially designed study modules have been prepared and are being delivered through WhatsApp to all the students. He said efforts are being made to accommodate maximum students, adding that assignments were made available through official website www.ceobpr.in besides distribution of hard copies to the students through respective schools.

CEO said that 417 schools have been linked to online classes and 2683 lecturers, masters and teachers have been involved in virtual classes through zoom app, video lecturing and conference calls benefitting 46337 students from Class1st to 12th in the district.

CEO Bandipora said the lecturers are being delivered live on a dedicated channel through local cable network in three zones.

On the occasion DC Bandipora participated in the Tele-classes that were being telecasted live. He delivered a message to the students urging them not to consider the lockdown period as holiday but continue to studies as per schedule making use of the online learning. He said the district administration will provide every possible-assistance to the students to improve the e-learning.

Ravinder Kumar urged the concerned officers to implement the initiatives of the Education Department regarding online classes for the students in letter and spirit, so that the loss is compensated through the virtual media. He assured every possible support to the department SI that loss is compensated to the maximum.

