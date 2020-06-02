Anaesthetist leaves when patient arrives in serious condition

Baramulla: An on-duty doctor at sub district hospital (SDH) Kreeri in Baramulla district on Monday left the hospital without permission even though the life of a pregnant woman was at risk. The patient was later shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla.

Sources in the health department said that Dr Ishtiyaq Ahmad Wani, an anaesthetist posted at SDH Kreeri, left the hospital without any information or permission after a pregnant lady was brought to the hospital in serious condition on Monday. A gynaecologist was present at the hospital but she could not operate the patient without the anaesthetist.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Kreeri Dr Javid told Kashmir Reader that a formal complaint against the doctor has been made to Deputy Commissioner Baramulla and Chief Medical Officer Baramulla. Both the officials have assured disciplinary action against the doctor, Dr Javid said.

He informed that on Monday he received a phone call that a pregnant lady had developed labour pain and her relatives were bringing her to hospital. “I welcomed them and assured that doctors were present at the hospital. However, when they brought the patient, we found our anaesthesia doctor missing. I called his number and he replied that he had left and won’t be returning to the hospital, no matter how serious the patient. In the meantime the relatives of the pregnant lady shifted her to GMC Baramulla where she was operated on,” Dr Javid said.

“Later I approached DC Baramulla and CMO Baramulla, both of whom assured full inquiry and action,” he added.

Dr Javid said that Dr Wani has been temporary shifted to the Covid hospital in Sopore till further orders.

DC Baramulla Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo has ordered an inquiry under order number DCB/PS/177375 dated 01/06/2020. The Tehsildar Kreeri has been ordered to conduct the inquiry and has been asked to submit his report within two days, so that action can be taken against the doctor if found guilty.

