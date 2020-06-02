Advisor Baseer Khan for testing of medical staff, other employees at Zig Qazigund

ANANTNAG: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed Anantnag district administration to ensure COVID-19 testing of doctors, paramedics and other employees.

The Advisor passed the directions while inspecting Zig Qazigund here to take stock of screening and other arrangements.

He also directed Deputy Commissioner Anantnag to ensure social distancing, proper sanitization in all hospitals/offices and other public places to protect people from the spread of COVID-19 infection.

He also asked for ensuring all necessary arrangements in quarantine centres established at the district.

Earlier, DC Anantnag, K K Sidha visited Government Higher Secondary School, Qazigund which is being converted into a quarantine centre having 30 bed capacity in 05 rooms.

He asked SDM Doru to make necessary arrangements including furnishing, fumigation and other required stocks for the proposed quarantine centre.

Sidha also visited screening centres of lower Munda Toll Post and Zig Qazigund to take stock of arrangements and screening facilities for passengers and drivers.

On the occasion, he asked concerned to ensure proper screening of all passengers and drivers entering the valley from Jawahar Tunnel Qazigund.

