Three more areas declared Red Zones in Baramulla

Baramulla: Amid the growing number of Covid-19 cases in district Baramulla, the areas of Gantamulla Payeen and Gantamula in Tehsil Narvaw and Khawajabagh area in Tehsil Baramulla were declared as red zones on Sunday.

An order passed by the district magistrate Baramulla Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo read that people of these three areas are asked to stay inside their homes and people are not allowed to visit these areas without any proper season.

In Khawajabagh area, Singhbagh and Sheikh Mohala were declared as buffer zones.

On Saturday several people of the above areas were tested positive for Coronavirus. Two youths from Gantamulla who were in quarantine first tested negative and were allowed to go home but after two days the health department again called them to inform that they had tested positive.

