Thousands attend prayers in Masjid-e-Nabawi after 72 days

Madinah: Thousands of worshippers thronged to the Masjid-e-Nabawi (Prophet’s Mosque) in Madinah to perform Fajr Prayer on Sunday, after 72 days of closure due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos circulated on social media show worshippers performing their prayers while adhering to precautionary measures of social distancing.

Other videos on workers at the Prophet’s (SAW) Mosques performing thermal screening on guests prior to their entry and informing them of the measures to adhere to while inside the 2nd holiest Islamic site.

