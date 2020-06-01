Rains further dampen cherry farmers’ hope

MeT predicts more rains, advises farmers to suspend spraying orchards

Srinagar: The ongoing spell of rains has multiplied worries among cherry farmers as wet spell is expected to cause damage to the standing fruit.

Farmers are already facing issues in shipping cherry, which is being harvested in the Valley right now, because of ongoing Covid-19 lockdown and pandemic.

Now with the government gradually allowing restricted transportation of cherry, rains have spoiled mood of farmers as the current wet spell is damaging the fruit.

“If heavy rains occur in the Valley, it will create more problem to cherry crop. The ongoing rains will split the crop,” Director of Horticulture Kashmir, Ajiaz Ahmad Bhat told Kashmir Reader.

He admitted that framers are already suffering due to Covid 19 lockdown.

Amid this, the agriculture department, however believes rains are good for maize, pulses, and potato.

Kashmir Director of Agriculture, Altaf Andrabi told Kashmir Reader that the rains are more productive for paddy.

The region witnessed rains for last three days dipping mercury.

Deputy Director Meteorological department Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad said that wet weather is expected till June 3 due to active western disturbance.

“There are no chances of heavy rain. However, light rains with gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour will continue,” he added.

He advised farmers to suspend spraying in their orchards for two days in view of inclement weather.

Meanwhile, Traffic Police said that subject to road condition, only vehicles carrying essential goods will be allowed to move on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Monday.

According to an official, the road was closed for brief time in the morning after shooting stones were triggered by rains at Panthal on the highway.

