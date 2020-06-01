One more Covid fatality in J&K, death tally reaches 30

Srinagar: A 72-year-old man with comorbidities from Doda district in Jammu on Monday died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College Jammu, taking the death toll due to the virus to 30 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“He had multiple problems like COPD and heart ailments,” Medical Superintendent GMC Jammu, Dr. Dara Singh told GNS.

He said that test for the Covid-19 had returned positive yesterday.

Earlier in the day, a 45-year-old man from Shopian district died at SKIMS Soura.

The victim, a resident of Ramnagar Shopian, was admitted to in SKIMS Soura’s Emergency at 9 pm on May 31 as a case of “CKD, ESRD with b/l Chest infiltrates”, Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent of SKIMS. “The patient had AGE like illness and was in shock,” he said, adding, “after initial stabilization, the patient was shifted to Ward 2A as a suspect case of COVID-19 and his nasopharyngeal swab was taken.”

He said that the patient expired during midnight. “The body was kept in mortuary and all precautions were taken,” he said. The swab sample for the COVID-19 came positive at 2p.m., he added.

With these fatalities, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone upto 30. So far Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities—7 followed by Anantnag and Baramulla with five deaths each, Kulgam has reported four while Budgam, shopian and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print