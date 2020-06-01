Newly formed RAK asks restaurant owners to join the forum

Srinagar: The newly the Restaurant & Cafe Association of Kashmir (RAK) invites applications for membership.

President Sheikh Feroz has taken an initiative to invite restaurant owners to join the association after facing a lockdown for the last nine months.

“We have not opened our restaurant for the last nine months due to strict lockdown. We are facing a lot of issues and our EMIs are swelling without any relaxations,” said Babar Chowdhary Vice President, RAK.

The RAK is formed with an aim at expressing solidarity with all the restaurant owners and employees who have sustained huge losses due to lockdown.

“We have not earned a single penny for last nine months due to August 5 like situation and now a COVID-19 infection which has crippled the sector and employees have been rendered jobless due to unfortunate situation,” said General Secretary Sheikh Imran

This initiative will become a strong and single voice for all the restaurant owners who will express their concerns and share the feedback to the concerned authorities who are at the helm of affairs and request them to relaxation in terms of loan interest exemption and other related areas.

“We are concerned about our loan and EMIs as we have failed to pay the installments due to unfortunate situation that prevailed in the valley for last nine months. We have lost the hope and many of the employees who are earning the livelihood from this sector are rendered jobless,” said Joint Secretary Irfan Ahmad

Keeping in view the present scenario, RAK has requested all the restaurant owners to become one voice by joining the RAK and support the cause.

The membership details can be sought through Secretary-General Imran Sheikh.

