Baramulla: A minor boy drowned after slipping into Pohru Nallah in Baharmpora village of Rafiabad Baramulla on Monday.

Locals said that Farhan Fayaz son of Fayaz Ahmad Shago of Batpora Sopore was playing with children when he slipped into Nala Pohru.

Soon after the incident, large number of people reached the spot to start a rescue operation. Police also reached the spot.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print