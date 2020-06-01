Militants escape CASO in Anantnag after exchange of gunfire

Anantnag: An unknown number of militants managed to give government forces a slip after engaging them in a brief gunfight in wee hours of Sunday in Pushkreer village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The operation, following specific inputs about presence of militants in the area, was launched at about midnight on Saturday in Pushkreer village.

A senior police official from Anantnag district said that the searches were carried out in the area and after a while the house where militants were holed up was identified by government forces.

“Announcements asking militants to lay down arms were made but they opened indiscriminate fire instead,” he said, “The fire was retaliated and after a brief exchange, the militants stopped firing.”

Following that, the official said, intense combing of the area was carried out but no further contact could be established with the militants.

“The area was thoroughly combed till late afternoon on Sunday after which the operation had to be called off,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the authorities had suspended 2G mobile internet in Anantnag district soon after fire was exchanged between the forces and the holed up militants. The services were restored later in the day following calling off the operation.

