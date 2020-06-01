KU plans to abandon entrance examination for admitting students this year

Srinagar: Amid the Covid 19 pandemic and lockdown, Kashmir University has proposed to abandon entrance examination and instead select students on the basis of merit obtained in qualifying examinations.

The varsity had tentatively scheduled Kashmir University Entrance Test -2020 for postgraduate courses in March but it could not materialise due to the prevailing pandemic and lockdown.

A circular issued on Saturday by Dean Academic Affairs KU said that in view of the prevailing pandemic, “it may not be not be possible to conduct the entrance test, as such the admission to various PG programmes for the current academic session shall be made on the basis of the merit/score obtained by the candidate(s) in the qualifying examination”.

The proposed move is a departure from KU’s established norm of selecting students after qualifying entrance test irrespective of his/her marks in qualifying examination.

An official at varsity resented the proposal to do away with the entrance test saying the move will likely result into disparity in the selections among the students in the Valley and those graduating from outside varsities.

