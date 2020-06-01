JU to promote students on internal assessment, marks in preceding semesters

Srinagar: Amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, University of Jammu has decided to promote its undergraduate students on the basis of internal assessment and average marks obtained by them in preceding semester in compliance with the University Grants Commission guidelines.

A notification issued by the varsity’s Controller Examinations said that they could not conduct the 2nd, 4th and 6th semester examinations as per the earlier schedules in view of the pandemic.

Now in light of the UGC guidelines issued recently and the recommendations by the varsity’s own committee in this regard, the administration has asked the respective colleges to promote 2nd and 4th semester students to the next level by awarding 50 percent weightage to the internal assessment and the remaining half to the average marks obtained by them in the preceding semesters that is semester 1st and 3rd respectively.

The notification asked the colleges to conduct internals during the first ten days of start of class work for the next semester post lockdown.

As for the 2nd and 4th semester private students, the varsity has recommended colleges to award 50 percent weightage to their internal assessment and the remaining 50 percent to the preceding semester score of the subject passed by the candidate.

The 2nd, 4th and 6th semester students at the JU’s Directorate of Distance Education will be awarded 50 percent weightage in their internals and the rest 50 percent to the performance in the preceding semester or passed subject.

The Jammu University administration said that the terminal examination of undergraduate 6th semester shall be based on multiple choice questions (MCQs) to be answered on OMR sheets by following all the safety precautions regarding social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The question papers, the university administration said, will be set up only from the course content covered by the student and after report from the concerned Nodal Principal in this regard.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print