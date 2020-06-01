JeM module busted in Budgam, arms, contraband recovered: Police

Srinagar: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested six militant associates of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit and recovered arms and ammunition, cash and contraband from their possession.

A police statement said that police in Budgam along with 50RR and 29 BN CRPF arrested Mudassir Fayaz resident of Kralpora, Shabir Ganaie resident of Wathoora, Sageer Ahmad Poswal resident of Kupwara, Issaq Bhat, Arshid Thoker both residents of Shopian and a minor from Chadoora area of Budgam on a specific input.

The statement said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, a magazine and four rounds, one grenade, cash worth Rs 1,55,000 and 1 kilogram Heroine were recovered from their possession.

LThe arrested were in close connection with Pakistan based militant handlers and were involved in drug trade, supply of weapons besides assisting financially to active militants of JeM,” it said.

The recoveries also exposed the inter connection between drug dealers and militants, police said.

A case under relevant section of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation in the matter is in progress.

