Govt must provide assistance to cherry, vegetable growers: RTI Movement

SRINAGAR: Chairman Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat has urged the authorities to come to the rescue of vegetable and cherry growers of Kashmir as they are under distress due to COVID 19 pandemic.

In a statement Dr Raja Muzaffar said that vegetable growers are not able to transport their produce to outside Kashmir and lot of vegetables like knol kohl , kashmiri saag , green peas, cauliflower and cabbage is rotting in fields or sold at very low cost locally and same is the case with cherry and strawberry farmers.

” If fruits like Mango , Bananas and grapes and many types of vegetables can be supplied to Kashmir from other states why not our fruits and vegetables be allowed to be transported to other states ? Even apples in CA stores could not be transported on time ? Our cherry , strawberries plus vegetable growers have suffered tremendous losses and government must come to their rescue and allow free movement of trucks from Srinagar to Jammu and Delhi onwards. We have been told that some movement of trucks has began , the same is not sufficient and more refrigerated trucks be made available as most of the produce like Green Peas , Cherries and Strawberries in Kashmir are perishable items” said Dr Raja Muzaffar

He appealed Director Agriculture, Director Horticulture DC’s of Srinagar and Budgam to send expert teams to Bugam Batpora , Doulatpora , Nowbugh , Kuzwera , Dooniwari , Kaisermulla , Wathoora , Dara Harwan , Brein Astanpora to access the ground situation of vegetable and cherry farmers.He added that in areas like Palpora Budgam , Narkara Budgam , Soibugh as well the situation of vegetable growers is pathetic.

The statement added that from May to July there is scarcity of fresh vegetables in Indian market and Kashmir vegetable growers used to get good rates of their produce especially for green peas , garlic , onions , cabbage and cauliflower but since this has been drastically affected for last two months, the farmers are suffering a lot.

