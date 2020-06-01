DC Bandipora inspects quarantine centres

Urges people to adopt precautionary measures

BANDIPORA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Ravinder Kumar on Sunday visited various quarantine centres in Bandipora district to inspect the facilities made available for the people quarantined, interacted with different sections of the society and also inspected the restrictions put in place in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Goverment Degree College Patushai, Sub District Hospital Sumbal, COVID-19 Wellness Centre at Hajin and interacted with people quarantined in these centres.

He also interacted with the nodal officers and discussed matters surrounding operation and management of their respective centres.

During his interaction with people undergoing quarantine, the DC sought feedback about services provided to them and recommendations for improvement in areas wherever required.

He inspected the basic facilities being provided at these quarantine centres and also reviewed the implementation of safety protocol by the staff.

On the occasion, officers briefed the DC Bandipora about the measures taken by the district to tackle the pandemic including contact tracing, sampling, quarantine facilities, implementation of restrictions, registration of travellers coming to Bandipora and mandatory use of masks, awareness and other related activities.

At Sumbal, the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora convened a meeting of officers to review the arrangement to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

He praised the coordinated efforts of various departments in fighting the pandemic that resulted in curbing the spread of the disease and directed the concerned officers to continue to be alert and advised then not to lower guard to win the war against this pandemic.

He directed the frontline workers to continue to be alert as a single mistake can push them back into trouble.

Later the Deputy Commissioner also held a meeting with local traders and civil society members who apprised him about several issues being faced by them.

DC Bandipora appreciated the people’s cooperation to the administration in fighting the pandemic and appealed them to continue to take precautions to avoid the spread of the infection.

He stressed on maintaining social distancing and universalization of masks.

Ravinder Kumar said with the easing of lockdown, it becomes important for all to use masks at public places including markets, banks and maintain social distancing.

He said advisories have been issued from time to time to the public to use masks and now it appears expedient to reiterate those directions in the interest of health of general public.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to fore the importance of use of masks to contain spread of corona virus and added that the district administration has so far distributed about three lac masks

On the occasion DC was accompanied by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr Bashir Ahmad Lone, Nodal Officers Mehraj Wani, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, District Epidemiologist Dr Nabeel Ishtiyaq, Chairman Municipal Committee Bandipora, Tehsildars and other senior officers of the district.

