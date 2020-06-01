Agriculture department kick starts sale of exotic vegetables in Baramulla

Baramulla: Chief Agriculture Officer Baramulla Mohammad Yousuf Shah Sunday kick started the sale of exotic vegetable at Binner village of Baramulla. The sale witnessed huge rush from the adjacent areas. Interacting with farmers on the occasion CAO Baramulla said that the department is committed to promote the scheme, and aims to provide quality vegetable seeds both exotic and high value hybrid vegetable seeds in advance season reason to achieve self sufficiency in vegetables.

On this occasion CAO Baramulla impressed upon the officers and field functionaries of the zone to promote the scheme under area expansion in the zone while strictly adhering tdo the guidelines laid down for the containment and management of covid-19 pandemic.

