14 arrested in Srinagar for defying govt orders, vehicles seized

Srinagar: Police have arrested 14 persons besides, sealedfour shops and seized 10 vehicles for defying the restriction orders imposed by Government in view of Covid-19.

Officers in the jurisdiction of Police Station Nigeen along with concerned magistrate have arrested four persons and sealed four shops for violating lockdown orders. Cases FIR No 96/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Nigeen and further investigation into the case has been initiated.

Similarly, in another action 10 persons have been arrested and 10 vehicles were also seized for violating the prohibitory orders imposed by Government. Case FIR No. 97/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Nigeen and further investigation into the case has been initiated.

Srinagar Police have once again requested the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by Government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and those who are violating the restrictions will be dealt strictly.

