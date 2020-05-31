KU mulls to admit students on merit not entrance test

Srinagar: Amid the Covid 19 pandemic and lockdown, Kashmir University has proposed to abandon entrance examination and instead select students on the basis of merit obtained in the qualifying examination.

The varsity had tentatively scheduled Kashmir University Entrance Test -2020 in March but it could not materialise due to the prevailing pandemic and lockdown.

A circular issued on Saturday by, Dean Academic Affairs KU said that in view of the prevailing pandemic, “it may not be not be possible to conduct the entrance test, as such the admission to various PG programmes for the current academic session shall be made on the basis of the merit/score obtained by the candidate(s) in the qualifying examination”.

The proposed move is a departure from KU’s established mechanism of selecting students in the entrance test irrespective of his/her report card in the qualifying examination.

An official at KU resented the KU administration’s proposal to do away with the entrance test saying the move will likely result into disparity in the selections among the students in the Valley and those graduating from outside varsities.

