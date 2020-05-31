Dist admin Srinagar announces relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions for businesses

Srinagar: The district administration Srinagar on Sunday announced relaxations in prevailing COVID-19 lockdown for business activities in the district valid till June 8 or as may be revised by concerned authorities.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted this evening that the administration has allowed e-Commerce and courier services to operate in the district besides allowing ITES companies to operate with 33 percent staff.

The administration has also allowed industry with specific permissions for units. However it shall be mandatory for the allowed businesses to follow protocols of safety, hygiene and social distancing.

The businesses will also have to do testing of key staff in the prioritized service sector.

Handloom & Handicrafts sector has also been allowed to operate with a permissible limit of 5 workers for home workshops. Handloom and handicraft centres and units shall be allowed to operate as per proposal of departments.

The businesses have also been asked to provide Masks to the workers.

Agriculture, Horticulture and allied farm activities have also been permitted to operate.

Choudhary said that 30 percent essential grocery stores, vegetable and fruit shops shall be allowed to operate as per the pre-devised roster by market associations in consultation with zonal committees from 11 am till 5 pm except Red/Containment Zones.

Rural development and panchayat works will be carried out as per the standard operating procedure, he said.

He also asked to maintain proper hygiene at the grocery stores.

Choudhary said that machine repair workshops and will be allowed to operate with maximum 5 workers permissible limit.

Diagnostic labs will also be allowed to reopen with permitted staff strength, he said.

As for wedding ceremonies, the DC said only around 30 members will be allowed to assemble, but the mandatory precautions on social distancing will have to be followed and only after a proper permission from the district administration in this regard.

