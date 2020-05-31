Army seeks to purchase 129 kanals in Pattan

Srinagar: After the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution last August, the Army has set out to buy land for its camps in the Valley.

In the first such instance, the Army has approached Baramulla administration, evincing interest in buying 129 kanal (6.5 hectare) of land at Kreeri high ground at Tapperwari in Pattan area of the north Kashmir district, where the troops are already temporarily stationed, defence sources said.

They said the Quartermaster for Commanding officer of the 19 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit has written to the district administration, requesting it to inform if the administration wishes to sell the land to the Indian army.

The Army has sought the district administration reply by May 30, the sources added.

It is perhaps for the first time that the Army has directly written to the department concerned for purchasing land in the Valley.

Prior to the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year, the defence estates officer would write to Jammu and Kashmir government for getting lease of the land required by the Army.

—PTI

