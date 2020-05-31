17 pregnant women among 105 test  positive in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 105 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in J&K to 2,446, officials said.

They said 17 among the new positive patients are expecting mothers from Baramulla, Kulgam, Srinagar and Anantnag districts and a nursing orderly from Chest Diseases Hospital.

Besides them, 34 are the recent travellers and are admitted to various quarantine centres in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Saleem Khan, nodal officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar told Kashmir Reader that 510 samples were tested at the virology lab of CD Hospital today. Of them, 50 were tested positive.

Dr Khan said that 17 positive patients are pregnant women.

“A nursing orderly who is working in the microbiology lab of CD hospital also tested positive today,” he added.

Dr Farooq A Jan, medical superintendent of SKIMS, said the Institute tested 734 samples. Of them, 21 were found positive.

“Eleven of the newly infected persons are travellers who had arrived in Srinagar on Saturday,” he said.

“Of them, six are from Srinagar, three from Anantnag and one each from Shopian and Kupwara,” he said.

As per official figures, 165,225 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance till Saturday which included 36,538 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 56 in Hospital quarantine, 1,405 in hospital isolation and 43,514 under home surveillance. Besides, 83,684 persons have completed their surveillance period.

