Operations in social sector in Srinagar to be allowed from June 1

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar administration is looking to permit more sectors to operate after the end of the current phase of the lockdown enforced in the district in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To begin with it has decided to allow the social sector of the district to start operating from June 1.

Concerned departments which work in this sector have been asked to submit relevant details and plans of operation. The latter will have to include a detailed sketch of how adherence to all relevant guidelines and SOPs will be ensured.

In this regard a meeting of senior officers of concerned departments was convened here Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

Representatives of Handlooms & Handicrafts, Sericulture, Fisheries, Horticulture, Agriculture among other departments who were all in the meeting shared their concerns and suggestions as to how expansion of operations is a need of the hour and how it be done in an appropriate manner.

Senior officers from FCSCA and Education departments were also present in the meeting. The DC lauded the FCSCA department for its outstanding service and efforts throughout the last two months in ensuring unaffected supplies of ration including foodgrains and LPG to all of around 3 lakh households.

Each of these departments were asked to also submit details of number of people who will be involved in these operations and their areas of operation so as to ensure their movement is facilitated through restrictions.

Dr Shahid while speaking on the occasion said it is time to resume services and operations in the district adding that the same will be done in a gradual manner while ensuring that all precautions are taken care of so that it is safe and successful venture.

Meanwhile the district administration has decided to remove all restrictions and allow all kinds of operations in all but one area in rural Srinagar.

Speaking in reference to it the DC said that except in Dara area of Khonmoh block restrictions will be removed in all rural areas of the district adding that all kinds of operations and activities will be allowed there.

He, however, said that adherence to social distancing and other guidelines will be an important condition.

