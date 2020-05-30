J&K Covid tally crosses 23,00 as 177 test positive  

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 177 new coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in J&K to 2,341, officials said.

Among the positive cases include 100 travellers who returned from different parts of the country to Jammu and Kashmir.

Ten among the new positive patients are expecting mothers from Anantnag and Baramulla districts and a police personnel from District Police Lines (DPL) Baramulla, they said.

Apart from them, 40 persons are admitted in quarantine centres while 13 are the recent travellers.

Dr Saleem Khan, nodal officer for Covid-19 at Government Medical College Srinagar told Kashmir Reader that 671 samples were tested at the virology lab of Chest Diseases Hospital today.

“Of these, 48 tested Covid-19 positive including 40 from Baramulla, seven from Anantnag and one from Srinagar,” he said.

Among the new cases from Baramulla, five are pregnant women and personnel from DPL, Baramulla, he said.

“Forty of the new cases were already admitted to various quarantine centres of J&K,” Dr Khan said.

Dr Farooq A Jan, medical superintendent of SKIMS, said the Institute tested 675 samples. Of them, 12 were found positive, six from Srinagar, four from Kulgam and two from Kupwara district.

“All the twelve are the recent travellers,” he said.

Ten Covid-19 cases were also detected positive at SKIMS Medical College-Hospital Bemina, as per officials.

“We tested 500 samples today from Budgam and Srinagar out of which 10 tested positive for coronavirus while the remaining 490 were found negative,” Principal SKIMS Bemina, Dr Reyaz Untoo told Kashmir Reader.

“All the new cases detected positive at the hospital are from Budgam because all the samples from Srinagar tested negative for the virus,” he said.

In Pampore, three more including a couple were test positive.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin said that among the trio is a resident of Lethpora village who has travel history.

The highest number of cases were reported in Barmualla (40) followed by 26 in Srinagar, 19 in Anantnag, 16 in Shopian, 14 in Ramban, 13 in Udhampur, 10 in Budgam, seven in Samba, six each in Kathua and Rajouri.

