Boy kills self after parents take away his mobile phone

Thane, May 30 A 13-year-old boy allegedly

committed suicide at his Mira Road residence in the district after his parents snatched away his mobile phone, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

“The boy, who studied in a local school, used to constantly play on his mobile phone while being at home.

However, his parents used to rebuke him for being glued to the mobile all the time,” inspector Prakash Birajdar of Navghar Police Station said.

“Recently they took away his mobile phone and the boy was upset ever since. On May 26, he allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence,” he said.

A case of accidental death was registered in this connection, the official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print