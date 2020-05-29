Deceased Shopian man’s sample tests positive for COVID-19, J&K toll 28

Srinagar: A 70-year-old man hailing from Aliarpora, Bagander in south Kashmir’s Shopian district died of COVID-19 at SMHS hospital Srinagar on Thursday taking the J&K disease toll to 28.

The deceased was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday May 27 for pneumonia with underlying hypertension and diabetes mellitus, Nodal Officer GMC Srinagar,Dr Saleem Khan said.

Dr Khan said that the elderly died on Thursday evening while his sample tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The elderly’s death has taken the COVID-19 toll in J&K to 28- 25 in Kashmir and 3 in Jammu.

