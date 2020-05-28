Forces defuse IED found in Rajpora Pulwama

Pulwama, May 28 : An improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from a santro car in Ayengund area of Rajpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district was defused by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad on Thursday morning.

An official told  KNO  that joint team of forces including 44 RR, Police Pulwama and CRPF recovered the improvised explosive device (IED) after searching the vehicle .

“We had received inputs about movement of the vehicle carrying IED 4-5 days ago,” he said.

He said bomb disposal squad teams were called to the spot who destroyed it. The official said  that  there was no loss of life or property in the incident. KNO

