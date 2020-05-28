Doctor among 93 new Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed one more Covid-19 related death after a 55-year-old man from Baramulla district died at SMHS Hospital, officials said on Thursday.

With the fresh death, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 27.

Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan told Kashmir Reader that a 55-year-old man from Khanpora area of Baramulla tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, a day after his death at SMHS Hospital.

“The patient was referred from GMC Hospital Baramulla with fever, respiratory distress on Wednesday to SMHS Hospital Srinagar,” he said.

“He expired within hours of admission, his sample tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday,” Dr Khan added.

He said the deceased was among the 11 new cases detected at CD Hospital out of 450 samples tested during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 93 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and the aggregate soared to 2036, officials said.

Of these Covid-19 cases, 15 were detected positive at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura, 11 from Chest Diseases Hospital and six at SKIMS Bemina.

Those testing positive included a doctor posted at District Hospital Shopian, three expecting mothers Anantnag district and worker at CD Hospital canteen.

Besides, eleven recent travellers also found positive for coronavirus at SKIMS Soura. They are among 1,429 samples tested at the hospital since Wednesday evening.

As per SKIMS officials, the hospital tested 1,429 samples since Wednesday evening of which 15 tested positive.

“Eleven of them are travellers and their samples were received from Srinagar Airport and health authorities of various districts,” said Dr Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura

Six Covid-19 cases were also found positive at SKIMS Medical College-Hospital, Bemina, as per officials.

“We tested 259 samples today out of which six tested positive for coronavirus while the remaining 253 were found negative,” Principal SKIMS Bemina, Dr Reyaz Untoo told Kashmir Reader.

“Five of the patients belong to Shopian district while the remaining one is from Srinagar’s Lal Bazar area. His sample was received from Srinagar airport,” he said.

Kupwara witnessed highest number of cases (44) followed by 12 in Baramulla, 11 in Budgam, eight in Srinagar, five in Jammu, three each in Anantnag, Pulwama and Kathua, two in Shopian and one each in Udhampur, Reasi and Kishtwar.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print