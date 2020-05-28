Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 4,531, number of cases climb to 1.58 lakh

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,531 and the number of cases climbed to 1,58,333 in the country, registering an increase of 194 deaths and 6,566 cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 86,110 while 67,691 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

“Thus, around 42.75 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior Health Ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.

