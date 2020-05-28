Baramulla man who died at SMHS tests positive, J&K Covid death tally reaches 27

Srinagar: A 55-year-old man from Khanpora area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district who died on Wednesday at Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 taking the J&K toll of deaths related to the disease to 27, offcials said.

The deceased was referred from GMC Hospital Baramulla with fever, respiratory distress on Wednesday to SMHS Hospital Srinagar, Nodal Officer GMC Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan said.

While the patient expired within hours of admission, his sample tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Dr Khan added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print