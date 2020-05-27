Youth electrocuted to death in Sopore

Baramulla: A 20-year-old youth was on Wednesday electrocuted to death in Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The youth dentified as Sajad Ahmad Kanwal son of Nazir Ahmad Kanwal resident of Sher Colony Sopore, touched a live electricity wire near his home this morning, officials said.

He was rushed to nearby hospital, however doctors declare him bought dead, they added.

Meanwhile, Sopore police has filed a case into the matter.

