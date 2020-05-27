Two women injured in road accident in Chattergam

Budgam: Two women were on Wednesday injured in a road accident that took place near Sutsoo Chattergam area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Officials said that two women were hit by a speedy Creta car resulting in injuries to the duo.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said that both the injured women were shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla in Srinagar for treatment.

Meanwhile, the driver has been arrested while as the vehicle has also been seized. A case in this regard has been registered at Police Station Nowgam while as investigation has been started, officials said

Medical Superintendent, Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla, Dr Suhail said that two injured women were brought to the hospital today morning.

“One among the injured is critical. We are monitoring her situation and in case needed, we will refer her to other specialised hospital,” he added. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print