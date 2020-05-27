Police to ensure smooth movement of health professionals

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar has asked all its field functionaries to ensure smooth movement of doctors, paramedics.

A police official wishing not to be named said that directions have been passed on to all the district SSPs to facilitate the health professionals who are performing duties.

Kumar said that Police/CAPFs are doing tough duties for the safety of people.

“We have lost our 10 cops six CRPF, two JKP and two BSF personnel at Covid naka points so far,” he added.

—KNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print