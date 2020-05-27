NC won’t resume political activity till all political leaders are released: Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said his party won’t initiate any political activity till all political leaders are released.

“The National Conference will do no political activity till all the political leaders are released,” Abdullah told KINS.

This comes amid speculations about Altaf Bukhari-led advisory panel being set up in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I don’t want comment whether Altaf Bukahri is forming any advisory council. You should ask that question to him. As far NC is concerned, we will initiate any political activity only when all the political leaders are released. Till then we can’t do anything,” Abdullah added.

National Conference top leadership including Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah have maintained silence over the abrogation of Article 370 since their release from detention.

Former Chief Minster and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, meanwhile, has flown to New Delhi on Monday triggering speculations in the Valley.

