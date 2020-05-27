JKSDM ropes in international experts for online courses

Srinagar: The J&K Skill Development Mission(JKSDM) Wednesday organized a webinar on “Societal Leadership and Sustainable Business – Best Practices” under its ‘Covid-19: Let’s Skill IT online’ program.

The webinar was conducted by international industry experts Simon Mackenzie, Director, The BRIDGE Institute, Singapore and Anthony Rushton, Global Head of Learning Delivery, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC). A selected batch of 100 candidates from Covid-19 Let’s sKill IT program attended the session.

Insha Shafi, one of the participants said that despite the negatives of Covid-19, the training course seems to be a kind of blessing in disguise as it was providing her an opportunity to interact with international industry experts and gain knowledge from their experience.

The free of cost 10-day Covid-19 special skill training program was started by JKSDM on 18th May, 2020 in five skills namely Entrepreneurship Development, GST, Beauty Makeup, Domestic Electronic Appliances Repair and Maintenance, Customer Care and Internet & Web Designing. The first batch of the program will conclude on 28th May, 2020.

Since Covid-19 has closed all academic and technical institutions including skill training centres, such online training courses were initiated by the Mission aimed to make productive use of time of people of J&K during current lockdown viz-a-viz imparting skills beneficial to the people.

A total of 345 candidates from across J&K which include professionals, home makers, unemployed youth and students pursuing professional courses are receiving training for these courses in JKSDM affiliated institutions namely Amargyan Institute of Computer Sciences & Technology, Evergreen Computer Institute, Sri Sri Kaushal Vikas Kendra, Sampark Global and Zain-ul-abideen Computer Training Centre. Besides, daily class by instructors, the candidates are also getting an opportunity to interact with reputed industry experts.

Earlier under this program, interactive lectures were delivered by reputed experts such as Mohammad Mutaher, Vice President, Zomato – India, Er. B.R. Verma, Former Secretary , J&K State Board of Technical Education & Chief Coordinator YCET Jammu on topics focusing on entrepreneurship and skill development.

Danish Bashir, another participant called the program a wonderful and timely initiative taken up by JKSDM which will contribute in scaling up my employability prospects.

Given the overwhelming response for the program, JKSDM has already started registering candidates for its second batch under the said program in courses such as cyber security, GST, tailoring skills (Masks & PPEs), internet web designing, front office operations in hospitality sector, beauty makeup etc and the training shall start from first week of June, 2020.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print