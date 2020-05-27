J&K tally crosses 1900 mark with 162 new coronavirus cases

Srinagar: The Chest Diseases Hospital in Srinagar reported one death due to Covid-19 on Wednesday while another Covid-19 death was reported from Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag.

The two persons who died today include a 55-year-old man from Fateh Kadal locality in Srinagar. He was operated last week for appendectomy at SMHS Hospital. The other deceased was a 70-year-old man from Sarnal village in Anantnag district, who was suffering from pneumonia.

The Srinagar man was admitted to SMHS Hospital’s SICU after being operated for removal of the appendix. He died at CD Hospital where he was admitted a week ago after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Nodal officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan, said the Srinagar man died at CD Hospital late Wednesday evening, almost a week after being tested positive for the new virus.

“The patient was operated for an appendectomy at SMHS Hospital last week and was admitted to the Surgical ICU of the hospital after his condition deteriorated,” Dr Khan said.

“He tested positive for Covid-19, after which he was shifted to CD Hospital where he breathed his last today,” Dr Khan said.

The deceased man from Sarnal village in Anantnag died late Tuesday evening afternoon at GMC Anantnag.

“We received him on Monday in critical condition. He had many underlying diseases, including hypertension and hypertensive heart disease,” said Dr Showkat Jeelani, Principal of GMC Anantnag.

“The patient had pneumonia, so we kept him in isolation ward immediately where he died last evening. His Covid test came positive today from CD Hospital,” he said.

Dr Jeelani said that the body of the deceased was kept in the college mortuary and was handed over to the family in the evening as per the Covid-19 protocol.

With the two fresh deaths, the toll due to novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 26. This includes 23 deceased from Kashmir and three from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 162 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the valley during the last 24 hours, among whom is a healthcare worker and recent travellers who had arrived in Kashmir via flights.

With the fresh cases, the tally of Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 1,921, officials said.

Dr Khan said that a driver working with CD Hospital is among the 89 new Covid-19 patients detected at CD Hospital since Tuesday evening.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan, told Kashmir Reader that 29 persons tested positive for coronavirus at the premier institute on Wednesday out of 1,440 samples tested.

“Eighteen of the new Covid-19 cases belong to different villages of Kulgam district while 11 are from Srinagar. All of them are recent travellers,” he said.

Meanwhile, no sample tested positive for coronavirus at SKIMS Bemina among 524 samples tested since Tuesday evening, said Dr Reyaz Untoo, Principal of SKIMS Medical College, Bemina.

“Our institute continues its recovery trend as 15 more were discharged. We now have a recovery rate of 84 percent,” he said.

“Out of 225 admitted, 189 have recovered and have been discharged, including six normal and four LSCS deliveries,” Dr Untoo said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print