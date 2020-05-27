J&K govt orders administrative reshuffle

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered transfers and postings in civil administration.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department, Ravinder Kumar, Managing Director SIDCO and holding additional charge of Managing Director JK Trade Promotion Organisation, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Bandipore.

G A Sofi, Director General Libraries J&K has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Enquiries J&K.

Bashir Ahmad Dar, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director SIDCO.

Sheikh Arshad Aryub, Managing Director J&K SRTC has been transferred and posted as Director Libraries J&K.

Leena Padha Director Rural Sanitation J&K has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary General administration department J&K.

Tariq Hussian Ganai, Deputy Commissioner Budgam has been transferred and posted as Director Rural Sanitation J&K.

Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Deputy Commissioner Bandipore, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Budgam.

Angrez Singh Rana, Member J&K SSB, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director JKSRTC.

Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, additional DC Anantnag has been transferred and shall further await adjustment orders in the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Officer on Special Duty with advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Anantnag.

