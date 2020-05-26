Mysterious blast in Tosamaidan, three injured

Budgam: Three persons were injured in a mysterious blast at Tosamaidan in Budgam on Tuesday.

Police officials said that a mysterious explosion occurred at Tosamaidian area today afternoon in which three people sustained injuries. Among them, one is critical.

“In the incident, three persons suffered injuries and have been taken to nearby Primary Health Centre where the condition of one among them is said to be critical,” they said.

A police officer saiid that a police team reached at the spot and the nature of blast is being ascertained.

Tosamaidan was used by the army as an artillery training area for its men for many years up to 2014 and in May 2018 it was thrown open for public. KNO

