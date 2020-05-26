Kulgam man dies of coronavirus, tally rises to 24 in J&K

Srinagar: A 90-year-old man from Kulgam district became another victim of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the overall death toll due to the disease to 24 in Jammu and Kashmir.

A resident of Khaloora Kulgam, he was referred to SKIMS Soura from GMC Anantnag yesterday and breathed his last around 5:45 am today, officials said.

“The patient was suffering from pneumonia with chief complaints of fever and breathlessness,” SKIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Jan told GNS.

He said that his sampling was done at around 6:30 pm on Monday and it came out to be positive around 9 pm same day.

“The patient was then shifted to Isolation facility where he died this morning,” Dr Jan added.

With the fatality, the death toll due to the virus has gone upto 4 in Kulgam and overall 24 in J&K. So far Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities, 6 followed by Anantnag, Baramulla and Kulgam with four deaths each while Budgam and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora and Udhampur.

Meanwhile, J&K reported 34 more positive cases and the results were confirmed at army’s command hospital in Udhampur, taking the overall count of the positive cases so far to 1702, official sources said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print