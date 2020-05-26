China reports 36 new coronavirus cases

Beijing: China has reported 36 new coronavirus cases, including 29 asymptomatic infections, mostly in the contagion’s first epicentre Wuhan where 6.5 million people have been tested so far, health officials said on Monday.

The country’s National Health Commission (NHC) said that seven new imported cases were reported, including five in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and one each in Shanghai and Fujian.

No deaths due to the COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it said, adding that 403 asymptomatic cases, including 28 from overseas, are currently under medical observation across the country.

Wuhan reported 26 new asymptomatic cases, the local health commission said, adding that 334 people with such symptoms are under medical observation.

More than 6.5 million nucleic acid tests to screen the novel coronavirus infections have been conducted between May 14 and 23 in the city of over 11.2 million people, according to the health authority.

Wuhan started a campaign on May 14 to expand nucleic acid testing in order to better know the number of asymptomatic cases or people who show no clear symptoms despite carrying the virus, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Monday, a total of 82,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported on the mainland with 4,634 fatalities, the NHC added.

