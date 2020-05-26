90-yr-old dies of Covid-19 at SKIMS, 44 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: A 90-year-old man from Kulgam died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, becoming the 24th victim in Jammu and Kashmir of the dreaded disease.

According to officials, the elderly person was from Khaloora area of Kulgam district and was admitted to the emergency wing of SKIMS Hospital on Monday as a case of hypertension with pneumonia. He died Tuesday morning soon after his test reports came positive for Covid-19.

“The deceased person was referred from GMC Anantnag and had fever and breathlessness. He passed away today morning,” said Medical Superintendent of SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded another spike in Covid-19 cases with 44 patients testing positive for the new virus. The total number of coronavirus cases detected in J&K has now risen to 1,712.

Among the new coronavirus patients, the samples of 25 were tested positive at Chest Diseases Hospital while 19 cases were detected at the virology lab of SKIMS Bemina, officials said.

They said four of the new Covid-19 patients are pregnant women from Baramulla and Ganderbal. There is also an 8-year-old from Hardoo Ichloo area of Baramulla among the new patients.

Nodal Officer at GMC Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan, said 25 samples were detected positive at CD Hospital since Monday evening out of 590 samples tested at the hospital’s lab. “Fourteen of the patients belong to district Baramulla, four to Pulwama, and three each to Bandipora and Ganderbal,” he said.

Dr Khan said four of the new Covid-19 cases detected at CD Hospital are expecting mothers who were tested for Covid-19 as part of the latest protocol.

Principal of SKIMS Medical College, Dr Reyaz Untoo, said that 19 new samples tested positive for novel coronavirus in the virology lab of the college out of 471 samples analysed on Tuesday.

“Of the 19 new cases, 12 are from Budgam, six from Srinagar, and one from Kathua,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print